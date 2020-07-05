Peachtree Ridge grad Kristian Collins has signed with the Reinhardt University men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing started every game during the 2018-19 season for Andrew College. He averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds, and made 38.7 percent of his 3-pointers. He played at Young Harris College during the shortened 2019-20 season.
