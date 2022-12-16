Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Peachtree Ridge grad Jared Walsh, a Major League Baseball All-Star and former Georgia Bulldogs standout, is the featured guest at the University of Georgia’s 1st Pitch Banquet fundraiser.
Tickets are now on sale to attend the event, hosted in the Bulldogs' William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility on Sunday, Jan. 29. Walsh and the 2023 Georgia baseball team headline the evening.
The highlights of the dinner event include hearing from Walsh, who has enjoyed a four-year career in the Major Leagues, meeting the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs and coaching staff plus a silent auction. Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin is in his 10th season leading the Bulldogs. Georgia’s 2023 squad has 24 returning lettermen, including six starting position players, 13 pitchers who logged innings a year ago and 17 newcomers.
Walsh, a first baseman/outfielder/pitcher, made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2019 after being selected in the 39th round of the 2015 draft. He earned All-Star honors in 2021 after batting .277 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. In 2022, he served as the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. Also in 2022, Walsh became just the ninth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle.
Walsh was a four-year letterman at Georgia, contributing as a two-way player for the Bulldogs from 2012-15.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. The deadline to reserve seats or a table is Jan 22. A special early VIP meet-and-greet ticket is a new option this year. The Payne Indoor Athletic Facility is located right across the street from Foley Field.
Parking will be available in the Foley Field commuter lot. Fans can reserve spots for the banquet with online registration at this LINK.
For additional information regarding the banquet, email Tatum Hodge in the UGA Baseball office at thodge@sports.uga.edu.
