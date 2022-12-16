MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

 Jay Biggerstaff

Peachtree Ridge grad Jared Walsh, a Major League Baseball All-Star and former Georgia Bulldogs standout, is the featured guest at the University of Georgia’s 1st Pitch Banquet fundraiser.

Tickets are now on sale to attend the event, hosted in the Bulldogs' William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility on Sunday, Jan. 29. Walsh and the 2023 Georgia baseball team headline the evening.

