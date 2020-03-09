Peachtree Ridge grad Devin Vassell, a sophomore at Florida State, was named to the All-ACC second team for men’s basketball on Monday.
Vassell, a 6-foot-7 guard, also tied for second in voting for the league’s Most Improved Player Award. North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks got 17 votes and both Vassell and Wake Forest’s Olivier Sarr got 16 votes each.
Vassell averages a team-best 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the ACC regular season champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.