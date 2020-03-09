NCAA Basketball: Florida State at Duke

Feb 10, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans harass Florida State Seminoles guard Devin Vassell (24) as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 70-65. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

 Rob Kinnan

Peachtree Ridge grad Devin Vassell, a sophomore at Florida State, was named to the All-ACC second team for men’s basketball on Monday.

Vassell, a 6-foot-7 guard, also tied for second in voting for the league’s Most Improved Player Award. North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks got 17 votes and both Vassell and Wake Forest’s Olivier Sarr got 16 votes each.

Vassell averages a team-best 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the ACC regular season champions.

