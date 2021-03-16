Kennesaw State senior forward Erin Harris was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week following a two-goal Sunday, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.
It marked the second career ASUN Player of the Week selection for Harris and the 23rd all-time honor for KSU.
The Peachtree Ridge grad scored the game-winning goal in the final eight minutes of the match against North Alabama to lift the Owls to their second conference win of the season. Her first came in the 82nd minute, then an insurance goal occurred in the 87th minute for her first multi-goal game of her career.
Harris took a season-high of six shots finishing with a .500 shot on goal percentage and ranks sixth in the ASUN in points totaling six so far this season.
