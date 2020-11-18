Devin Vassell’s NBA dreams came true Wednesday night when the San Antonio Spurs drafted the former Peachtree Ridge star 11th overall in the first round.
Vassell progressed from underrated recruit to one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top players in two seasons at Florida State before declaring early for the draft. Like other 2020 prospects, he waited longer than usual for the draft, which was delayed from the summer to November by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the wait was worth it.
“First off, I’ve just got to thank God for this,” Vassell said on the ESPN draft broadcast. “It was a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. A lot of people doubted me, said this, said that, but I knew the work I was putting in. I don’t have the words. It’s a blessing for real.”
The 6-foot-7, 194-pound wing averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals last season on a talent-laden Florida State team that had high hopes before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season. He shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range and impressed scouts with his defense and his 6-foot-10 wingspan.
Vassell was one of three former Georgia high school players taken in the lottery Wednesday, joining No. 1 overall Anthony Edwards of Georgia (Holy Spirit) and No. 5 overall Isaac Okoro of Auburn (McEachern).
