Devin Vassell’s rise from overlooked recruit to Atlantic Coast Conference star should hit an even higher plateau this week.
The former Peachtree Ridge Lion is widely projected as a lottery pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, putting him on the brink of seeing a lifelong dream come true. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t be the in-person draft he imagined, or even a big party — just his family and a few friends will watch the draft with him at his parents’ home.
But it doesn’t take the luster of what is about to happen.
“I think it’s going to be a rush of emotions (when I hear my name called),” said Vassell, the top player on a deep Florida State team last season as a sophomore. “It’s just everything coming full circle and being so much of a blessing. All the hard work, all the hours in the gym, all the determination it took. It will be worth it when my name is called. It will be a relief, and the end of one chapter and the start of another in my life. I want to be just as successful in the NBA as I was in college.”
Vassell’s was a late bloomer in the recruiting world as a high-schooler, but picked up interest considerably late in the process and wound up at Florida State, which landed an underrated three-star recruit and watched him blossom well past his rating from recruiting services. He grew two to three inches and gained 30 pounds since he left Peachtree Ridge, while also growing into one of the top players in the rugged ACC.
The 6-foot-7, 194-pound wing averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals last season on a talent-laden Florida State team that had high hopes before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
“We were extremely disappointed,” Vassell said of the season ending. “We were all clicking on the right cylinders and we probably had the deepest team in the NCAA. We had all our guys playing well at that time. I felt like we were going to make a run in the ACC (Tournament) and straight to the NCAA Tournament. I felt like we were ready to make a run at an NCAA Championship.”
The coronavirus pandemic also played havoc with the pre-draft process for Vassell and other prospects. The delayed NBA season meant the draft, typically in the summer, was moved to mid-November. Team officials visited prospects, but the opportunity to showcase skills against other top players was limited. The frequent flights around the country to visit teams were off this year.
“The regular (draft) process is probably you wait two or three months (from the end of the college season to the NBA Draft), and this process has probably been seven months,” Vassell said. “It’s been a way longer period of waiting. Usually you have (pre-draft) workouts where you’re able to work out with 2-on-2, maybe 3-on-3, at different locations. This year was more unique with teams coming to you and everything was one-on-none. You’re still getting the experience, but it’s just not the same.”
Vassell could rely on two solid seasons at Florida State to impress the NBA scouts, who like his shooting ability (41.5 percent from 3-point range last season) and his 6-foot-10 wingspan.
NBA.com compared a dozen top mock drafts and all 12 had Vassell going in the lottery. His most common destination was 12th overall to the Sacramento Kings, and his highest predicted spot was No. 8 overall to the New York Knicks.
“I don’t really pay attention to mock drafts at all really,” Vassell said. “I’ve been blessed enough to be in contact with multiple teams and I feel like wherever I get drafted, it’s going to be a blessing.”
And the realization of a childhood dream.
“I’d say since I can remember (I’ve wanted to be an NBA player),” Vassell said. “Growing up in elementary school when teachers asked me what do you want to do, my No. 1 thing was NBA player. They asked me my No. 2 and I didn’t have a No. 2. It started to get real my senior year in high school. I’ve always wanted to be an NBA player and I kept working to make it to Division I to put myself in the right position. I kept working, stayed humble and stayed in the gym so I would be able to accomplish that goal.”
