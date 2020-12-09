The OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League announced the signing of former Peachtree Ridge goalkeeper Cosette Morché for the 2021 season, with a team option for the 2022 season.
Per league and club policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team, previously the Seattle Reign, is based out of Tacoma, Wash.
"We are excited to have Cosette join us for the upcoming season,” said OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti. “We have been closely following her career in Sweden and believe she has great potential and quality.”
Morché previously played for Eskilstuna United DFF in the Swedish Damallsvenskan, where she made 10 appearances in 2020 and had a pair of shutouts.
She began her college career with Louisiana before transferring to Texas A&M after her sophomore season. While playing for the Aggies, Morché posted 20 shututs and a 35-7-3 record, helping the school claim the 2017 SEC Championship.
“I’m so grateful to be able to join OL Reign,” Morché said. “They are an excellent club, and I look forward to being challenged by my new coaches and teammates. I’m excited to get started and help add to the team’s success in 2021.”
