Connor Heyward was drafted Saturday in the sixth round (No. 208 overall) of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his future teammates will include his older brother Cameron Heyward, a five-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro selection on the defensive line. Both brothers were high school standouts at Peachtree Ridge. He is the fifth NFL Draft pick in Peachtree Ridge's history.
The 5-foot-11, 233-pound Heyward showed versatility at Michigan State, where he was a receiver, running back and tight end. He is expected to begin his Steelers career at tight end, though he could play in the backfield and also figures to be an impact player on special teams.
"I see myself as all of those and so do they," Heyward told Steelers.com. "They like my versatility. They have a plan for me. No matter what it is, I am going to embrace it. I am excited to be a Steeler.
"I know special teams is an important thing. I know what it takes to be successful on special teams. I know special teams can keep you in the NFL longer. You can't shy away from that. That is something you have to want to do."
Heyward’s family ties are deep in Pittsburgh. His late father Craig “Iron Head” Heyward played college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers, and his grandparents also live in Pittsburgh.
Now he is headed to Pittsburgh to play on a team with his brother for the first time.
“I always felt (the Steelers) were interested but I didn’t want to get my expectations too high,” Heyward told Steelers.com. “I never teased myself one bit. If it didn’t happen, I wasn’t going to put that in my head. Now that it happened, I am glad that it did.
“My brother is just as surprised as I was. We’re both extremely happy. I wasn’t born in Pittsburgh, but Pittsburgh means a lot. My family is involved in Pittsburgh a lot, so it just means that much more to me.”
The Heywards are now one of four sets of brothers on the Steelers, joining T.J. and Derek Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds and Carlos and Khalil Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.