Peachtree Ridge grad Chase Condra had a strong showing in his first college invitational on Friday.
Condra, a three-time Daily Post Boys Runner of the Year from 2016-18, placed fifth overall in the men’s 8K division at the Florida State XC Invitational, and helped his Georgia Bulldogs to first place with 56 points. Georgia Tech was second with 73.
Condra, who redshirted for the 2019 college cross country season, finished with a time of 24 minutes, 28.10 seconds.
Archer grad Myles Collins, a true freshman for Georgia Tech, was 23rd in 25:06.20. He was the Daily Post’s 2019 Boys Runner of the Year. Fellow Gwinnett grads and Georgia Tech teammates James Cragin of Archer (30th, 25:16.00) and Chris Cherono of Grayson (55th, 25:53.10) finished behind Collins for the Yellow Jackets.
Peachtree Ridge grads and Georgia teammates Nate Reichard (58th, 25:55.90) and Jack Bradley (65th, 26:02.70), as well as Clemson and former Hebron runner Michael Fabiano (86th, 26:48.40), also ran in the meet.
Peachtree Ridge grad Mary Kathryn Knott, who runs at Georgia Tech, was the top local finisher in the women’s 5K race in 17th with a time of 17:31.90. Fellow Georgia Tech runner Hannah Petit, a Mill Creek grad, was 30th in 17:48.60. Her sister Marisa Petit, who runs for Georgia, was 65th in 18:24.60.
