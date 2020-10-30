Peachtree Ridge grad Chase Condra, in only his second college cross meet, finished 12th in the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday in Baton Rouge, La.
The Georgia Bulldogs freshman finished the 8K in 24 minutes, 18 seconds, earning second-team All-SEC honors. He also was on the All-SEC Freshman Team, and was the top freshman finisher in the meet.
His finish helped the Bulldogs to third in the team standings.
Mill Creek grad Marisa Petit, a junior on the Georgia women’s team, was first-time scorer at the meet in 61st place with a 6K time of 21:43. She bettered her place 24 spots between the two-mile and 5,000-meter marks.
