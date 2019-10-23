Columbus State University women's soccer player Carley Canzoneri was named the United Soccer Coaches Division II National Player of the Week on Tuesday.
It was the second honor this week for the Peachtree Ridge grad, who was named the Peach Belt Conference Defender of the Week on Monday.
Canzoneri helped CSU to shutouts of both Nova Southeastern and USC Aiken the previous week. She played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Nova Southeastern, which has the nation’s top scoring offense.
Canzoneri also scored her first career goal, a header off a corner kick, in the USC Aiken win.