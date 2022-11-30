FiyjlRkaUAErESL.jpg

Peachtree Ridge grad Carley Canzoneri, right, receives the Elite 90 Award on Nov. 29, 2022.

 NCAA

Peachtree Ridge grad Carley Canzoneri, a senior at Columbus State University, earned two major honors this week.

Canzoneri earned the prestigious Elite 90 Award for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship, and also was named a second-team All-American by Conference Commissioners Association.

