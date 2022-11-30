Peachtree Ridge grad Carley Canzoneri, a senior at Columbus State University, earned two major honors this week.
Canzoneri earned the prestigious Elite 90 Award for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship, and also was named a second-team All-American by Conference Commissioners Association.
Canzoneri, majoring in accounting, currently carries a 4.0 grade-point average and was presented with the Elite 90 award during the NCAA Division II National Festival Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday evening in Seattle. The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Canzoneri was named an All-American on Wednesday and earlier she became the Peach Belt Conference's first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award winner after helping the Cougars to a PBC-best 0.44 goals allowed per game average during the regular season. The award is new for the 2022 season. She also received her fourth straight All-PBC selection (third first-team honor) in 2022 being named to the All-PBC First Team. She leads the team in minutes played (1,899) and has helped the Cougars post 11 shutouts and the eighth best GAA in DII.
Canzoneri was a PBC Presidential Honor Roll Gold Scholar recipient in 2021 and 2022, and has been a member of the PBC Team of Academic Distinction.
