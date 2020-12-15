Peachtree Ridge grad Cameron Heyward is one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman joins fellow finalists Calais Campbell of Baltimore, Justin Houston of Indianapolis, Matthew Slater of New England, Teddy Bridgewater of Carolina, Lavonte David of Tampa Bay, Jason Kelce of Philadelphia and Kyle Juszczyk of San Franscisco as finalists.
The award, given to the NFL player who best represents on-field sportsmanship and integrity in competition, will be presented as part of the NFL Honors awards program. It is Heyward’s second nomination for the award.
