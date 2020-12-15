NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 Kirby Lee

Peachtree Ridge grad Cameron Heyward is one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman joins fellow finalists Calais Campbell of Baltimore, Justin Houston of Indianapolis, Matthew Slater of New England, Teddy Bridgewater of Carolina, Lavonte David of Tampa Bay, Jason Kelce of Philadelphia and Kyle Juszczyk of San Franscisco as finalists.

The award, given to the NFL player who best represents on-field sportsmanship and integrity in competition, will be presented as part of the NFL Honors awards program. It is Heyward’s second nomination for the award.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

