Peachtree Ridge grad Cameron Heyward is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes a player who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field through fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity.
Each NFL team nominates one player for the honor, named for Steelers founding owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame selection Art Rooney Sr. A panel of eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) will be selected by a panel of former NFL players. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Dec. 18.
