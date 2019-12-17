Peachtree Ridge grad Cameron Heyward was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year Tuesday, when the NFL announced the game’s rosters.
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman was named as a starter for the AFC. He has 72 tackles, eight sacks, five passes defensed, 19 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for losses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.
“(Heyward) is our captain. He is the best at what he does,” Pittsburgh nose tackle Javon Hargrave told Steelers.com. “He is dominating the league. He has been dominating for the last five years, ever since I got here. He is just playing at a high level. He just shows you how to practice, what he does. He beats his players easily in a game. I don’t know how he does it. He is just that good.
“Just to have a guy like that, a veteran leader who shows some of us younger guys the right way to do things in this football world. He dominates what he does. He takes care of his body, does the right thing. Me coming from a smaller school he is one of the people who taught me the right way to live my life and go about football.”
The 2020 Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.