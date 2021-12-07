Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) reacts as he take the field against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Peachtree Ridge grad Cameron Heyward was named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the fourth time in his career on Tuesday.
The defensive lineman is now eligible for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after winning the team honor. The award recognizes a player’s off-the-field community service and playing excellence, highlighting the values of respect, integrity, resiliency and responsibility to the team.
"There's not a box that he doesn't check," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers.com. "From a quality of play standpoint, from a quality leadership standpoint, from a guy that does things right inside this building and outside this building. He's just a blueprint for young players.
"Cam is a guy that embraces all this game and business has to offer, and the many challenges that it presents. He works off the field the way he works on the field."
Heyward, an 11-year veteran, has been selected to four Pro Bowls during his career and was named first-team All-Pro twice. He is a seven-time defensive captain for the Steelers.
Through his foundation, The Heyward House, Heyward works with numerous organizations and others he started like the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Program, which honors his grandparents. He also works with the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation’s Voices of Hope Scholarship Awards to honor his late father Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, a former NFL player who died of a brain tumor in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.