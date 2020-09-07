Peachtree Ridge grad Cam Heyward has reached a massive contract extension to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The defensive lineman, a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, finalized a five-year, $75.1 million extension with the Steelers, a league source confirmed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler late Sunday night. The deal reportedly includes the last year of his current contract, along with $65.6 million in new money, and features the highest per-year average for any defensive player over the age of 30 in NFL history.
Heyward, 31, has played his entire NFL career with the Steelers, who made him a first-round pick in the 2011 draft. He has 54 career sacks — nine last season.
In addition to being an anchor of the Steelers’ defense and a team captain, he is the team’s NFL Players Association representative and is deeply rooted in the Pittsburgh area with community service work through his Heyward House foundation. He was a finalist for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Heyward also has remained close with his alma mater, Peachtree Ridge, recently outfitting the new Heyward Performance Center at the high school with workout equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.