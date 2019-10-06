Peachtree Ridge grad Austin Mancilla defeated Harrison Mink of Johns Creek 2-and-1 in the final match at the Atlanta Amateur Match Play Championship on Sunday.
The 101st playing of the championship took place at Rivermont Golf Club.
Mink took an early lead in the final match securing a win on No. 1, but Mancilla quickly rebounded by tying the match on No. 2. After a tie on No. 3, Mancilla won three of the next four holes to build a 2-up advantage.
Mancilla stayed 2-up until a win on No. 13, but Mink got back into the match with wins on No. 14 and No. 16 to give Mancilla a 1-up advantage. Mancilla just missed his birdie attempt on No. 17, and Mink was unable to secure his par, giving Mancilla a 2-and-1 victory.
Mancilla is a rising senior on the Georgia College golf team.