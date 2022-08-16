When Albert Jang was a kicker at Peachtree Ridge High School, he longed for some offseason coaching to improve his skillset, but his family wasn’t able to afford the fees such coaches sought.
Now entering his second season on the football team at the University of Pennsylvania in the august Ivy League, Yang has come up with an idea that can help younger athletes get reasonably priced outside instruction while enabling high school upperclassmen to earn a few dollars and polish their leadership and community service skills.
Jang founded the app GameChanger+, which will help prospective recreation-league and middle-school athletes — in any position in any sport — connect with high school juniors and seniors, who serve as low-cost personal trainers and mentors.
“It’s been something on my heart for a long time now,” said Jang, a MaxPreps All-American, an all-county selection and an AP Scholar during his senior year at Peachtree Ridge. “Growing up ... we could not afford a private coach, even though that was all I wanted, to have somebody to help me get better, to have somebody perfect my craft. We couldn’t afford that level of coaching because it’s pretty expensive.”
By matching skilled high school upperclassmen with up-and-coming athletes, Jang hopes GameChanger+ will be of great benefit to all parties involved. Besides helping young athletes begin to fine-tune their particular sport, the training sessions also provide the older student-athlete an opportunity to impact young lives and the community in general.
“A lot of athletes, if they want to get to the next level, need some extra coaching and GameChanger provides that for a lot less money,” said Jang, who played in one game for the 3-7 Quakers during his freshman season with five punts and a 38-yard-per punt average. “And there’s also a mentorship aspect. The high school athletes are going to have the chance to be leaders and a role models to a new generation. They’ll step up and take on that responsibility.
“Luckily for me, I had older brothers who were able to guide me and help me with classes, practice drills, relationship advice. It’s a huge advantage when you’re transitioning from middle school to high school. It makes the process much smoother and gives you an edge.”
Jang — who also wrestled and played soccer at Peachtree Ridge — said he’s been in contact with “hundreds” of high schools from California to Georgia and has found a receptive audience.
“Almost every single (school) has been absolutely stoked to get this app,” he said. “It helps players and schools.”
The son of Heyone and Inho Jang, who is majoring in health care markets and finance, is certainly receiving an Ivy League education on and off the field, and he finds he likes the challenges that come from both the material and his fellow students.
“It’s definitely competitive there — it’s almost a dog-eat-dog world,” he said. “But I love it because the competition makes us better and it drives us to be the best we can be and I love that kind of atmosphere, on the field and off the field. I was able to do well academically and athletically. I feel very blessed. I love the competitive atmosphere and the way everybody wants to make each other better.”
Jang's app, which scheduled its official launch Tuesday, can be accessed through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. For more information, visit gamechangersplus.com.
