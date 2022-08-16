thumbnail_IMG_3318.jpg

Peachtree Ridge grad Albert Jang, a member of the University of Pennsylvania football team, has launched GameChanger+, an app that connects young athletes with cost effective trainers and mentors.

When Albert Jang was a kicker at Peachtree Ridge High School, he longed for some offseason coaching to improve his skillset, but his family wasn’t able to afford the fees such coaches sought. 

Now entering his second season on the football team at the University of Pennsylvania in the august Ivy League, Yang has come up with an idea that can help younger athletes get reasonably priced outside instruction while enabling high school upperclassmen to earn a few dollars and polish their leadership and community service skills.

