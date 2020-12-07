Former Peachtree Ridge standout Albert Jang, who originally planned to play football for Army, committed Wednesday to the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jang was a first-team all-region and all-county selection at punter as a Peachtree Ridge senior in 2019. He also handled kicking duties and played soccer for the Lions.
