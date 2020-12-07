D41_9193.jpg
Buy Now

Peachtree Ridge's Albert Jang (19) punts the ball during the Mountain View High School and Peachtree Ridge High School football game, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mountain View Community Stadium in Lawrenceville, Georgia. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

Former Peachtree Ridge standout Albert Jang, who originally planned to play football for Army, committed Wednesday to the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jang was a first-team all-region and all-county selection at punter as a Peachtree Ridge senior in 2019. He also handled kicking duties and played soccer for the Lions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.