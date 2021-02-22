SUWANEE — The Peachtree Ridge girls golf team won the Lady Wolves Invitational at Bear’s Best over the weekend.
Wesleyan’s girls took eighth in the 22-team field. The event was 18-hole, best-ball format.
Bridget Hoang, Yedam Lee, Stacy Yoon and Rachel Hoang shot a combined 147 to defeat Wakler by five shots and Woodward Academy by seven shots in the team standings. Bridget Hoang and Yedam Lee tied for second in the individual twosomes competition with a 70, while Rachel Hoang and Stacy Yoon and Rachel Hoang finished eighth at 77.
Wesleyan was led the pairing of Jada Richardson and Summer Kidder, ninth at 79. The Wolves’ Connor Carroll and Sophie Anderson combined to shoot 93.
