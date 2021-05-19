MOULTRIE — A pair of top-10 finishers led the Peachtree Ridge girls golf team to a second-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Sunset Country Club.
Yedam Lee shot 77 and 79 to tie for sixth in the two-day event, while teammate Bridget Hoang tied for ninth with rounds of 81 and 79. The Lions also had two other golfers in the top 30 — Stacy Yoon (tie for 15th, 84-84) and Rachel Hoang (27th, 93-92).
Lambert won the title by a whopping 42 strokes thanks to having the top three individual finishers and four of the top five finishers.
Mill Creek’s girls finished eighth behind a ninth-place tie from Grace Chung, who shot 78 and 82. The Hawks’ Ella Sada was 21st (86-90).
Tatum Hendrickson (30th, 89-99) led the North Gwinnett girls to 12th place in the team standings.
