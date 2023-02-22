SUWANEE — A pair of stretches — ideal for Peachtree Ridge and disastrous for Mill Creek — defined the two girls basketball teams’ Class AAAAAAA first-round matchup Tuesday night.
The host Lions held Mill Creek scoreless for spans of nearly six minutes twice in the first half, and that was key to a 56-43 victory. The Hawks outscored Peachtree Ridge 31-27 in the second half, but the first-half damage was too much to overcome by their second-half fight.
“I thought we played really good defense,” first-year Peachtree Ridge girls coach Ulysses Haynes said. “I thought we held them in check in the first half. We let No. 5 (Mill Creek freshman Bella Ragone) get loose a little bit. She’s going to be a heck of a player. She’s pretty dang good. … For the most part, we played pretty good. We hang our hats on defense.”
Mill Creek took an early 3-0 lead, but didn’t score again until 46 seconds were left in the first quarter. The visitors trailed 11-5 after a quarter, but stuck close with tough defense of their own.
The Hawks (13-12) got within 12-10 early in the second quarter before Peachtree Ridge (21-6) scored the 17 points. It was a methodical, 17-0 spurt fueled by defensive stops. Two free throws by Ragone, who led Mill Creek with a game-high 20 points, stopped the run with 10 seconds left in the half.
Mill Creek made 4 of 18 shots (22.2 percent) and had eight turnovers in the first two quarters.
“They run a lot of ball screens, sometimes we switch them, sometimes we open up,” Haynes said. “We played really good D, pressuring the ball. I think three or four times they didn’t get a shot off with the shot clock. That gets us going.”
Mill Creek matched its first-half point total with 12 in the third quarter, and scored 19 in the fourth thanks to Ragone, who had 13 of her 20 points over the final two quarters. The Hawks never cut the Peachtree Ridge lead lower than 12 in the second half.
The Lions advance to play at Region 6-AAAAAAA champion South Forsyth later this week in the second round.
“I think we can get on a nice run (in the tournament),” Haynes said. “We’ve got to play good defense and it depends on the matchups, too.”
Sanaa Tripp led Peachtree Ridge with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Aaliyah Hunt shook off foul trouble for 13 points and five rebounds. Kalyce Williams contributed seven points and nine rebounds, and Nia Anderson scored 18.
In addition to Ragone, Mill Creek got six points, five assists and four steals from Caroline Cadena, six points and five rebounds from Andreonia Doe and six points on two 3-pointers from Kendall Wilson.
