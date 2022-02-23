CUMMING — In a back-and-forth, physical girls basketball game, Peachtree Ridge defeated South Forsyth 49-41 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Aaliyah Hunt led the Lions with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, and Kennedy Harp contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals along with stellar defense. Peachtree Ridge's Nia Anderson had 10 assists and a dagger 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that gave her team the lead for good. Anna Smith added 10 points in the win.
With four minutes left in the game, the War Eagles found themselves down six points, their largest deficit of the game up until that point.
South Forsyth head coach Keith Gravitt called a timeout and his team responded, promptly tying the game back up at 41 points with superb 3-point shooting and forcing turnovers on defense. Just a few costly turnovers by South Forsyth that led to Peachtree Ridge points made the big difference at the end of the game.
The final deficit of eight points was the largest of the game for the War Eagles, who never finished either of the first three quarters down by more than two points. South Forsyth took the lead early in the game, but would only temporarily regain it one more time throughout the game.
After the end of the first half, the War Eagles were down 23-21, with 17 of those points combined by junior guards Clara Morris and Maggie Thompson. By the end of the game, Morris racked up 17 points herself (a game-high), sinking four 3-pointers.
The four 3-pointers by Morris were the only threes made by South through the game’s entirety. The War Eagles did not attempt too many more three point attempts, largely in part to the Lions’ focus on perimeter defense leading to wider lanes in the post.
South also never saw any offensive production off the bench in Tuesday night's loss with zero points collected by any non-starter. Thompson finished with nine points, the second highest on the team.
Junior Ava McGlockton and sophomore Jadyn Knicely both reached double-digits in rebounds, with McGlockton collecting 11 and Knicely grabbing 10. McGlockton also led the team with two blocks.
Morris also had the team high of four assists and finished tied with junior Sharon Tolliver with four steals individually.
The War Eagles finished their season with an overall record of 20-9, reaching the 20 win mark for the second season in a row. After starting the Region 6-AAAAAAA tournament as the third seed, the War Eagles bested West Forsyth in the semifinals for a spot in the region championship and a lock to host at least one state tournament game.
The War Eagles bring their entire roster back next season excepting for one graduating senior, Taylor Bettis.
