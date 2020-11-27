MILTON — Undefeated Milton pulled away from Peachtree Ridge for a 45-14 victory Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs.
The Lions (4-5) hung tough early and had a touchdown called back on an ineligible man downfield penalty in the first quarter before Milton (10-0) opened a big lead in the middle two quarters.
Milton led 21-0 before Jakobe Bea got Peachtree Ridge on the scoreboard with a 62-yard TD pass from Kyle Kingsbury with 4:12 left in the second quarter. The hosts added another score to go up 28-14 at halftime, and extended the edge to 42-7 after three quarters.
Nehemiah Laniyonu scored on 11-yard run to cap a 10-play, 80-yard Peachtree Ridge drive early in the fourth quarter. Laniyonu rushed 11 times for a game-high 88 yards.
Kingsbury was 8-for-11 passing for 102 yards, and Bea had five catches for 72 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.