ROSWELL – Peachtree Ridge's defense played tough, and the Lions got just enough offense to edge Centennial 7-6 Friday night in a road football game. Hayden Thompson connected with Jarius Griffin on a TD pass and Eddie Park's extra point proved to be the difference as Peachtree Ridge moved to 2-1 on the season. 