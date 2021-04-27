SUWANEE — After upsetting No. 1-ranked Alpharetta in the first round, the Peachtree Ridge boys soccer team came up short Tuesday night at second-ranked Lambert.
The Lions (10-9) gave up a goal five minutes into the match and spent the rest of the night fighting the deficit in a 5-2 loss to Lambert (16-3-1). Nick Kosut scored one Peachtree Ridge goal off a corner kick, and the other score was an own goal off Kaleb Thomas’ throw-in.
