SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s postseason run came to an end in the second round Saturday.

After collecting their first playoff win in four years, the No. 2 seed Lions welcomed in No. 3 seed Walton for a Class AAAAAAA boys basketball Sweet Sixteen matchup. Junior guard Luke Flynn poured in a game-high 33 points to propel the Raiders to a 64-56 win.

