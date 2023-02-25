SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s postseason run came to an end in the second round Saturday.
After collecting their first playoff win in four years, the No. 2 seed Lions welcomed in No. 3 seed Walton for a Class AAAAAAA boys basketball Sweet Sixteen matchup. Junior guard Luke Flynn poured in a game-high 33 points to propel the Raiders to a 64-56 win.
“I thought we battled the entire game,” Peachtree Ridge head coach Jordan Griffin said. “Walton was good. They played really well. The coach did a good job of having them prepared. But I thought my guys did a good job responding. We’re resilient and we’ve shown it all year. We’ve felt like we’ve been the underdogs all year. Hat’s off to Walton and wish them wall, but I felt like my guys gave me everything they had (Saturday).”
Byron Martin led the Lions in scoring with 22 points. The junior was joined in double figures by sophomore Connor Teasley, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter en route to a 14-point outing.
“The future is bright. I think we’ve got some pieces to build around with Byron and Connor,” Griffin said. “Our young guys did really good. Hopefully we can build off this and take it to the next level in the next season to come.”
Peachtree Ridge and Walton came out of the locker room after halftime tied at 36. The third quarter featured 12 lead changes, the last two of which came inside the final 10 seconds.
Shortly after a Lions inbounds pass, Martin swiped a steal and rushed in for a go-ahead layup to make it 48-47. The sequence electrified the bench and home crowd, and it appeared as though Peachtree Ridge had seized momentum going into the final quarter.
But Flynn heaved up a desperation 3-point shot from near midcourt as time expired, drawing a shooting foul in the process. He earned a trip to the line with 0.3 seconds and made each of his subsequent free throws. As a result, Walton took a 50-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders would never relinquish that lead.
Martin hit a 3-pointer to pull the Lions within 52-51 at the 6:35 mark. He came up big from beyond the arc once again with 3:50 left in the game, trimming their deficit to 57-56. In the game’s most crucial stretch, however, Walton’s defense stifled the opposition and distanced itself for the victory.
The Raiders will take on No. 3 Grayson in the Elite Eight next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.