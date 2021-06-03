Adam Dalton has been hired as USTA Southern Manager, Junior Team Tennis, the Peachtree Corners-based organization announced Thursday.
Dalton will be instrumental in overseeing JTT, one of USTA Southern’s key youth programs, as well as managing special projects within the Junior Tennis and Player Development Department.
“I am looking forward to working with USTA Southern and helping to grow the JTT program," Dalton said. "JTT was the first program I was involved in as a player and I'm happy to be leading the program that got me started in my tennis career.”
Prior to joining USTA Southern, Dalton was Managing Director of the Macon Area Tennis Association. He was responsible for all aspects of the community tennis association including directing junior and adult tournaments, overseeing leagues and related programming, managing finances, supervising staff, coordinating board of directors meetings and providing communications and marketing oversight. He has also worked as a Junior Team Tennis League Coordinator and a tournament director at the national, sectional and local levels. A veteran tennis official, he currently serves as USTA Georgia Chair of Officials.
Additionally, Dalton has earned a white badge as a chair official, called lines at the US Open finals, certified by the Professional Tennis Registry and has experience as a head tennis professional.
“We are so pleased to get someone of Adam’s talent to lead our JTT program to future growth," USTA Southern executive director and COO John Callen said. "His many other talents will be great assets, too.”
