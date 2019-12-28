ATLANTA — The 52nd installment of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl saw many bowl game records fall — in the first half.
Heisman Trophy-winner Joe Burrow lit up the scoreboard for a total of 493 passing yards and seven touchdown passes (along with 22 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown), but all of the damage was done in the first half as the Tigers routed the Sooners 63-28.
Burrow and the Tigers moved the ball at will, racking up 497 total yards in the first half, with 403 of those yards coming via Burrow’s arm. Add in the seven touchdown passes, which tied for the most in any bowl game in history, and it was obvious why Burrow was a near-unanimous selection for the Heisman.
“To be honest, it wasn’t my sharpest game,” Burrow said. “(Justin Jefferson) was bailing me out on a couple throws I missed. Guys like Terrace (Marshall) and Ja’Marr (Chase) were bailing me out on some misreads and being late with the football. That’s the kind of team we have. Someone doesn’t have their best game, the other guys step up.”
But Burrow wasn’t the only one who got into the record book. Justin Jefferson also caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson’s four touchdowns tied him for the record in all bowl games. His 14 receptions, 227 receiving yards and four touchdowns are the most in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
“January 13th is the record we’re worried about,” Burrow said.
“Same…that’s the goal of the whole season, to win that national championship,” Jefferson said. “We’re not going to stop until we get that.”
Sooners semifinals struggle
Oklahoma has made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals four out of the last five years, but all four of those trips have resulted in losses. Including Saturday’s loss to LSU, the Sooners have fallen to Alabama (2018), Georgia (2017) and Clemson (2015).
While the Sooners put up a fight against both Alabama and Georgia, they were simply no match for the Tigers, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The seven passing touchdowns allowed by the Sooners’ defense is the most an Oklahoma team has allowed in its history. The 532 passing yards and 63 total points allowed ranks third in Oklahoma history.
“We’re continuing to make strides,” said Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. “…just putting yourself here four times in five years is – I mean, that’s so hard to do. I’m excited where we’re heading defensively. I think we’ve just scratched the surface about how good we can get on that side. This program has championship DNA. We kind of find a way, and we’ll be back.”
The defense, or lack thereof, will do nothing to quiet the naysayers of the Big 12 as the conference is still the only Power 5 conference without a College Football Playoff victory.
LSU coordinator experiences tragedy
Hours before kickoff, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron got news that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, was killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana. McCord, who was a sideline reporter and sports talk radio host, was on her way to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.
“There was a tragedy that happened in Coach Ensminger’s family today,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “I was the one that had to tell coach. He said, ‘Coach, we’re going to get through this.’ Obviously he was distraught, but he called a great game.”
“The fact that he still stuck with the game and called a great game, that means a lot to the players,” Jefferson said.
LSU feels Peachy in Atlanta
The Tigers love coming to Atlanta. With Saturday’s win, LSU is now 6-1 in its Peach Bowl history, dating all of the way back to the first Peach Bowl in 1968 when it beat Florida State, 31-27. Its only loss came in the 25-24 loss to Clemson in 2012.
But it’s not only the Peach Bowl where the Tigers have experienced success in Atlanta. They’re also 5-1 in SEC Championship Games. The only time the Tigers have struggled in their visits to Atlanta were against Georgia Tech, where the Tigers are a combined 2-7 against the Yellow Jackets, although the last game played on The Flats between the teams was a 10-7 LSU win on Oct. 6, 1962.