EL PASO, Texas — The Pacific Coast League struck for four runs in the bottom of the second inning to set the tone for a 9-3 victory over the International League in the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday night before 9,706 fans at Southwest University Stadium.
A trio of players from the hometown El Paso Chihuahuas —Ty France, Luis Arias and Austin Allen combined to go 3-for-9 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs to help the PCL stars collect the All-Star game victory for the third straight season.
The PCL build up a 6-0 lead through four innings and never looked back.
Two members of the Gwinnett Stripers played for the IL team, with outfielder Travis Demeritte finishing his night 0-for-1 with a walk, and scoring the IL’s first run of the game in the top of the fifth and right-hander Ben Rowen throwing one inning, allowing two hits and one run with a strikeout.