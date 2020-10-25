Two Gwinnett grads made an impact in Saturday’s 24-21 Purdue victory over Iowa.
Peachtree Ridge grad Payne Durham, a tight end at Purdue, had four catches for 41 yards, while North Gwinnett alum Tyler Goodson played a key role in Iowa’s offense. The running back carried 16 times for 77 yards and also had five catches for 59 yards.
