DULUTH — Winless in PGA Tour Champions play since 2017, Paul Goydos is in position to end that drought.
The 56-year-old Californian is the hottest golfer in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic through two rounds at TPC Sugarloaf, and takes a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round. He shot 3-under-par 69 Saturday to back up a first-round 67, and extended his bogey-free run to 27 holes.
Goydos’ 8-under 136 is one ahead of part-time Brookhaven resident Billy Andrade, the only other golfer with two sub-70 rounds through two days.
“Well, this course isn't playing that easy,” said Goydos, who won five PGA Tour Champions events between 2014 and 2017. “Pars aren't bad scores quite frankly. I had a few decent looks. But again, you have to hit quality shots to have birdie putts. You know, sometimes golf's not necessarily where your good shots go, it's where your poor shots go. Today all my poor shots got in the middle of the green and allowed me to two-putt and make pars. … The greens are firm. With the pins in the front, it's hard to get it close when you've got a back pin, you kind of use the green to get it back there. But again, I think it's a golf course playing that pars are really good.”
Goydos’ card has been consistent with how TPC Sugarloaf generally plays, tough on the first nine and more scoring-friendly on the back nine. Through two rounds, he is even on the front nine and eight-under on the back nine.
He closed his first round with a 31 on his final nine and shot 33 on Saturday with birdies on Nos. 10, 13 and 15.
Andrade shot 68 Saturday in an up-and-down round that featured four birdies, two bogeys and a closing eagle on the par-5, 18th. The eagle vaulted him into second place by himself, and was a nice way to rebound after a bogey on the 17th.
He also had birdies on No. 11 (a chip-in from a greenside bunker) and No. 13 that sandwiched a bogey on the 12th hole. He has played the more challenging front side in 5 under over the first two days, carding a 34 on Saturday.
“It’s not playing easy,” Andrade said of TPC Sugarloaf. “I think it’s probably the toughest it’s played in all the years that we’ve played here, so by looking at the leaderboard, you can tell that. I’m looking forward to (Sunday).”
While Goydos and Andrade lead the pack, a large pack figures to be in contention Sunday. Ten golfers are within four shots of the lead, including six that are two shots back — past Mitsubishi Electric Classic champions Miguel Angel Jimenez (70-68), Stephen Ames (66-72) and Scott McCarron (70-68), along with Dicky Pride (71-67), Kirk Triplett (70-68) and Gene Sauers (68-70). Ames, the first-round leader, wasn’t as sharp in the second round, while Pride jumped into contention with the Saturday’s low round, which included four birdies in his final six holes (highlighted by three in a row from holes 13-15.
Behind the group tied for third at 138 is Robert Karlsson (70-69), alone in ninth place. The pack tied for 10th at 140 features Jim Furyk (70-70), Doug Barron (70-70) and Kent Jones (72-68). All of those players have a solid chance at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic title.
“The weather's going to be perfect (on Sunday),” Goydos said. “There's not going to be — the detriment to scoring is generally weather — and the weather isn't going to be a problem (Sunday) and it isn't surprising if someone shoots a low one and hopefully it's me.”
Former Braves pitcher John Smoltz, playing on his 54th birthday, was serenaded by “Happy Birthday” from fans. He also improved on his first-round 84 with a 77.
John Daly, on a sponsor’s exemption like Smoltz, didn’t make it through his second round. He was 5 over through eight holes on his front nine when he withdrew with a back injury.
