The New England Patriots plan to release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night.
New England acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the wideout played only nine games with his new team. The Patriots are reportedly trying to trade Sanu before releasing him, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Sanu caught just 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown last season after joining the Patriots for Tom Brady’s last season in New England.
The 31-year-old was very productive in Atlanta with Matt Ryan from 2016-2018. He caught 192 passes for 2,194 yards and 13 touchdowns during that span and helped the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.