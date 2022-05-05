DULUTH — The ninth edition of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic will commence Friday at TPC Sugarloaf.
The event is part of the PGA Tour Champions, and will be a 54-hole tournament held across three days beginning on Friday morning and concluding on Sunday afternoon.
All eight of the previous winners of this event are scheduled to play, led by 2021 winner Dicky Pride. The Alabama native won last year with an 11-under-par score in three days, shooting five shots under par on both Saturday and Sunday to hold off a trio of challengers three shots off the lead.
A total of 78 players will be playing in the tournament, including a handful of former major tournament winners. Two-time U.S. Open winner and four-time major champion Ernie Els is in the field, as are former Masters champions Fred Couples and Vijay Singh. In total, 14 PGA Tour Major winners are in the field and seven World Golf Hall of Famers will play. There is even one Hall of Famer from another sport in the tournament, former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz.
One of the favorites for the weekend is South African Retief Goosen. The 53-year-old has finished in the top five of four out of his seven tournaments in 2022 and been below par in all but one of them, putting him in third place in the tour’s overall standings heading into the weekend. Goosen is only behind Miguel Angel Jiménez and Steven Alker, the latter of whom won last week’s Insperity Invitational in Woodlands, Texas with an 18-under score.
Goosen has had some previous success in the Atlanta area, winning the 2002 AT&T Classic on this same course and the 2004 TOUR Championship at East Lake.
“Well, it's nice coming back to a course that you won on, yeah,” Goosen said. “It makes you feel more confident. You know a lot of the greens, some of the shots that it takes. Visually wise, it's probably some of the shots are a little easier to hit than a course that you've never played before. And yeah, memory, memory of winning around a golf course is a big plus. Other golf courses we might play that we played the PGA Tour on that you've never done well on, you struggle to get comfortable on the golf course. I like this golf course, I feel comfortable on it and looking forward to playing well this week.”
Goosen is not the only one with winning experience in the Atlanta area. Louisiana native David Toms won the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlantic Athletic Club. Toms has also made a solid start to the season so far, coming into the weekend in 12th place in the overall tour standings. He placed fourth last weekend in Woodlands with at 8 under, and is in good form coming into the weekend.
“(I) always enjoy coming back to Atlanta,” Toms said. “Over the years, I was able to win south of town at Callaway Gardens years ago and to win at the Athletic Club. I was there last night doing a little Q and A, so that brought back memories. Always enjoyed it. I think getting to play a golf tournament in the south, that means a lot to me. Conditions similar to maybe what I grew up on as far as the grasses and everything are concerned. Always enjoyed the Tour Championship for quite a few years. Just a great sports town that I've always enjoyed coming to. They have sweet tea and Chick-fil-A and all the stuff I like. Just a good spot in general.”
Close finishes have been a fixture at TPC Sugarloaf over the years. Only two of the eight installments of the tournament have had a wire-to-wire winner, and two other tournaments have gone to a playoff after 54 holes were not enough to separate a winner. No player has ever led by more than three shots at the end of one of the first two days, and Stephen Ames in 2017 was the only player ever to win the event by more than three shots.
“The whole golf course is pretty solid,” Toms said. “Obviously it's a risk-reward type of golf course much like all the TPCs that are fun for television and fun for spectators, but a lot of crazy stuff can happen as a player. You can make birdies, but you can make doubles. Just some interesting holes.”
Play was originally scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday, but the forecast of inclement weather has pushed up the first tee times to 7 a.m. Players will be playing in trios, with the field split up into 26 groupings set to take the course with staggered start times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.