The College Football Hall of Fame, in partnership with Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola, announced this week it will offer free admission to the highly interactive, state-of-the-art fan experience for the entire month of August in celebration of college football’s 150th anniversary and the Hall’s fifth year in Atlanta.
“Chick-fil-A has been a passionate supporter of college football and its fans for decades,” Joe Saracino, Chick-fil-A senior vice president, brand strategy, advertising and media said in a release. “We are proud that we are a part of the Hall of Fame in Atlanta and want to share this remarkable attraction with everyone.”
As the home of college football and the keeper of college football’s rich history and traditions, the College Football Hall of Fame is central to the 150th anniversary festivities. In August, fans can experience it for free. Fans gain free admission during the month of August by scanning the Chick-fil-A App at the ticket window. One Chick-fil-A App scan is required per group.
“Coca-Cola has been connecting with college football fans for well over 100 years,” said John Mount, vice president of sports marketing and region assets, Coca-Cola North America. “We are thrilled to partner with Chick-fil-A to give passionate fans this opportunity during this important milestone.”
The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,256-square-foot attraction adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park. The National Football Foundation (NFF) launched the Hall in 1951 to stand as one of the nation's premier sports shrines, immortalizing the game’s greatest players and coaches as positive role models for future generations.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for our partners Coca-Cola and Chick-fil-A. What an incredible way to commemorate this momentous occasion in the game’s history,” Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, said. “We welcome fans from across the country to the Hall this August to celebrate 150 years of college football.”