Parkview's Quincy Bryant (2) and Torren Coppage (31) stop Collins Hill's Spenser Anderson (26) during their Elite Eight round GHSA AAAAAAA playoff game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Collins Hill High School in Suwanee. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Parkview senior Torren Coppage-El committed Saturday to the Arkansas State University football program.

Coppage-El, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive lineman, earned second-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA honors last season.

