WOODSTOCK — Uncharacteristic mistakes and a scrappy Woodstock team proved too much for Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA state baseball semifinal doubleheader between the two teams.
Both were too much to overcome in a 4-3, 6-4 sweep by the No. 6 state-ranked Wolverines on Saturday at Woodstock.
The Panthers (30-8) got key hits from Andrews Opata, Jayden Talik and Landon Stripling, plus solid pitching from Garrett Lambert and Stripling.
However, it wasn't enough to prevent the end of their three-year reign as state champions, as Woodstock (31-7) will take on Cherokee County neighbor Etowah for the title beginning with a doubleheader Friday at Truist Park. The Panthers, who won 2018, 2019 and 2021 (COVID canceled the 2020 season) state titles, also saw a 30-game postseason winning streak come to an end.
“I don't want to take away anything from Woodstock. They played very well,” Parkview coach Chan Brown said. “They played hard, and we made some very uncharacteristic errors for us. … And we didn't hit the ball like we have been. Honestly, … we were just out of sorts (Saturday). We just didn't get it done.”
A combined seven-run outburst by both teams in the fifth inning interrupted a pitching duel between Lambert (8-3) and Woodstock left-hander Brayden Davis in the opener.
Parkview drew first blood with a little small ball in the top of the inning, with Ali Banks scoring on an error after a stolen base by Cade Brown, who had reached on an error following his sacrifice bunt.
Brown eventually scored on Cayden Gaskin's squeeze bunt, and Opata added an RBI double later in the inning for a 3-0 Parkview lead.
But a pair of two-out, two-run singles by Logan Bryson and Michael Preiser in the bottom of the inning gave Davis the opening he needed to close out the complete game victory, and outduel Lambert, who allowed six hits and four earned runs with seven strikeouts in five innings, and Matthew Holcomb, who added one scoreless inning.
In the nightcap, Parkview outhit Woodstock 11-6, with Jayden Talik (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Stripling (3-for-4) leading the way.
But sophomore lefty Kevin Maurer, who got the win allowing just two runs in four innings, and Collin Bryan, who got the save with one run in three innings, were able to frustrate the Panthers' scoring opportunities.
Bryson was the big producer offensively for the Wolverines once again in Game 2, blasting a two-run homer in a four-run inning that also featured a pair of Parkview errors that turned the game around.
Stripling (9-3) had a solid outing on the mound, scattering six hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts in five innings, while Porter Berryman threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the Panthers couldn't break through at the plate.
