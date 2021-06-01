Parkview grad Pascanel Ferreras and Brookwood grad Angelo DiSpigna were named to the Southern Conference All-Tournament Team after their performances last week.
Ferreras, a freshman at Western Carolina, helped the Catamounts to a runner-up finish in the conference tournament by hitting .389 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, two doubles and six runs scored. He was the shortstop selection on the all-tourney team.
DiSpigna, a sophomore at Mercer, was all-tournament team’s first baseman. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs against Wofford, and was 0-for-1 with three walks against Samford.
