Parkview senior Olu Baker committed Monday to the Morehouse College football program.
Baker, a kicker and punter, made 3 of 5 field goals and 36 of 38 extra points as a senior for the Panthers’ state quarterfinal team. He also averaged 34 yards on punts.
