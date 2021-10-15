urgent Parkview's Neriah Lee commits to Florida A&M From Staff Reports Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Neriah Lee Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview senior Neriah Lee committed Thursday to the Florida A&M fastpitch softball program. Lee, an outfielder, earned all-county honors in both softball and track and field as a junior. Recommended for you +84 PHOTOS: Collins Hill at North Gwinnett Football Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 