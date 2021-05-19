Parkview senior Nadya McCown has signed with the Central State University (Ohio) women’s basketball program.
The 5-foot-11 wing, who previously played at Peachtree Ridge, earned all-county honors the past two seasons. She reached the 1,000-point mark for her career during the 2020-21 season. She averaged 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior.
