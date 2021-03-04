FullSizeR2.jpg

Parkview senior Nadya McCown, left, was honored recently for scoring 1,000 career points. In this photo, she is joined by Parkview girls coach Cynthia Cooper.

 Special Photo

Parkview senior Nadya McCown was recognized recently for topping the 1,000-point mark for her high school basketball career.

McCown, a 5-foot-11 wing, previously played at Peachtree Ridge, where she earned second-team all-county honors as a junior.

