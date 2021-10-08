urgent Parkview's Lauren Brister commits to Georgia State From Staff Reports Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lauren Brister Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview junior Lauren Brister committed Friday night to the Georgia State University fastpitch softball program. Brister is an outfielder for the Panthers. Recommended for you +58 PHOTOS: Hebron Christian vs. Mount Vernon Football Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lauren Brister Parkview University Program Softball Georgia State University Georgia Outfielder More Sports Sportsxchange Red Sox amass 20 hits, rout Rays to even ALDS Field Level Media 27 min ago 0 +58 Sports urgent PHOTOS: Hebron Christian vs. Mount Vernon Football 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Big plays doom Hebron Christian in loss to Mount Vernon By Chris Hillyard Staff Correspondent 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Peachtree Ridge bests Mountain View for No. 2 seed in state softball playoffs From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Red Sox amass 20 hits, rout Rays to even ALDS Big plays doom Hebron Christian in loss to Mount Vernon Peachtree Ridge bests Mountain View for No. 2 seed in state softball playoffs Parkview's Lauren Brister commits to Georgia State {{title}} Latest A slavery petition was the latest racist incident at this school. Parents and lawmakers are fed up Hearing you've won a Nobel is incredible for most people. For some, it just spoils their sleep Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to pursue 'reunification' with Taiwan by peaceful means 4 people are killed in a plane crash near Atlanta McConnell tells Biden he won't cooperate with Democrats to raise debt ceiling again » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op eventBuford mourning loss of wrestler Aaron Kirkland after fatal car accidentCollins Hill High School community grappling with death of popular teacherDuluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accidentGwinnett BOC approves raises for county employees; 4% for many workers, 8% for public safety personnelCrumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside'Openings of Market by Macy's locations in Snellville, McDonough set for end of OctoberGwinnett police officers return fire at suspect in shooting at tavern near Mall of GeorgiaSam Horn becomes Gwinnett's all-time leading passer, Travis Hunter injured in Collins Hill win CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 8-10PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4ON THE MARKET: Beautiful outdoor amenities make this Suwanee home an entertainer's dreamIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Oktoberfest celebrationWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 3, 2021PHOTOS: Mark Richt speaks at fundraiser for Gwinnett County's Neighborhood Cooperative MinistriesHow concussions ended the careers of 10 professional athletes CommentedRepublican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2) Featured Businesses Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What's your favorite thing about autumn/fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The weather is getting cooler. The leaves change colors. Football. It's not summer. Corn mazes. Hay rides. Going to the fair. Fall break from school. The smells. We're that much closer to my favorite season, winter. I like something that's not listed. I don't like anything about autumn/fall. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.