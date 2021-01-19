112919_GDP_Parkview_Archer_034.JPG

Parkview's Antonio Ward (11) and Kwesi Tillman (45) tackle Archer's Jordan Swain (44) during Friday night’s playoff game at Parkview. Photo: Dale Zanine

Parkview senior Kwesi Tillman committed Tuesday to the West Virginia State University football program.

Tillman, an outside linebacker, had 38 tackles and eight sacks last season.

