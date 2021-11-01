urgent Parkview's Kayla Lester commits to Delaware State From Staff Reports Nov 1, 2021 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parkview's Kayla Lester, middle, has committed to Delaware State. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview senior Kayla Lester committed Monday to the Delaware State University fastpitch softball program. Lester, a prospect as an outfielder and shortstop, was an all-county and all-region selection this season for the Panthers’ state playoff team. Recommended for you +16 15 ways we give social media companies personal data Stacker compiled a list of 15 ways personal data is revealed to social media companies. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 