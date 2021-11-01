FDImC9WWYAElqja.jpeg

Parkview's Kayla Lester, middle, has committed to Delaware State.

 Special Photo

Parkview senior Kayla Lester committed Monday to the Delaware State University fastpitch softball program.

Lester, a prospect as an outfielder and shortstop, was an all-county and all-region selection this season for the Panthers’ state playoff team.

