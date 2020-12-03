Parkview High’s Hugh Buchanan Field has been named the National High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2020 Field of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.
The facility is home to the Panthers’ powerhouse baseball program.
“We take pride in our facility and this is a huge honor,” Parkview head coach Chan Brown said. “Thank you to Chief (assistant coach Roy Massey), Coach (Justin) Bishop, the coaching staff and parents who make Hugh Buchanan Field a special place.”
