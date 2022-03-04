urgent Parkview's Grace Littrell commits to Chapman University From Staff Reports Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grace Littrell Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview senior Grace Littrell committed to the Chapman University (Calif.) women’s diving program on Thursday. Littrell placed 10th at the Gwinnett County Diving Championships last season. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 4-6 Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. 