Parkview's Cole Jenkins commits to North Greenville From Staff Reports Aug 23, 2021 Cole Jenkins Parkview senior Cole Jenkins committed Monday night to the North Greenville University (S.C.) men's lacrosse program. Jenkins was a second-team all-county selection in the defense last season as a junior. 