urgent Parkview's Cayden Gaskin commits to Florida Southwestern From Staff Reports Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cayden Gaskin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview senior Cayden Gaskin committed Thursday to the Florida Southwestern State College baseball program. Gaskin, a middle infielder, helped the Panthers to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior. Recommended for you +10 MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail Here are 10 felony bookings from this week at the Gwinnett County Jail. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cayden Gaskin Parkview Politics Florida Championship Program Baseball Junior More Sports Sports urgent Discovery, Duluth meet in important 7-AAAAAAA game From Staff Reports 14 min ago 0 Sports urgent Dacula riding momentum of region-opening rout From Staff Reports 47 min ago 0 Sports urgent FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Duluth's Lonnie Ratliff IV From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Grayson's Nia McKnight From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Discovery, Duluth meet in important 7-AAAAAAA game How to roast pumpkin seeds Dacula riding momentum of region-opening rout California synagogue shooter sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole {{title}}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.